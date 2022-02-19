ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: ICUI) Investing Potential Is $219.34

During the last session, ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $219.34, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.30% or -$0.66. The 52-week high for the ICUI share is $282.00, that puts it down -28.57 from that peak though still a striking 16.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $183.39. The company’s market capitalization is $4.66B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 151.70K shares over the past three months.

ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ICUI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.64.

ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) trade information

ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) registered a -0.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.30% in intraday trading to $219.34 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.91%, and it has moved by 3.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.43%. The short interest in ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) is 0.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $288.67, which implies an increase of 24.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $280.00 and $300.00 respectively. As a result, ICUI is trading at a discount of -36.77% off the target high and -27.66% off the low.

ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ICU Medical Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) shares have gone up 10.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.98% against 12.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -7.30% this quarter and then jump 3.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $319.9 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $312.7 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $309.2 million and $304.1 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.50% and then jump by 2.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.10%. While earnings are projected to return -14.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 16.00% per annum.

ICUI Dividends

ICU Medical Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)’s Major holders

ICU Medical Inc. insiders own 6.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.32%, with the float percentage being 102.95%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 376 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.7 million shares (or 12.69% of all shares), a total value of $629.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.3 million shares, is of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s that is approximately 10.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $537.01 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) shares are Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund owns about 1.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $235.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.9 million, or about 4.24% of the stock, which is worth about $210.04 million.