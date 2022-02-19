How Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Up 9.94% YTD?

During the last session, Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)’s traded shares were 0.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $120.34, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.09% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the WWD share is $130.75, that puts it down -8.65 from that peak though still a striking 15.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $101.28. The company’s market capitalization is $7.72B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 323.65K shares over the past three months.

Woodward Inc. (WWD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. WWD has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.82.

Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) trade information

Woodward Inc. (WWD) registered a 0.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.09% in intraday trading to $120.34 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.10%, and it has moved by 5.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.16%. The short interest in Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) is 1.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $128.44, which implies an increase of 6.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $95.00 and $150.00 respectively. As a result, WWD is trading at a discount of -24.65% off the target high and 21.06% off the low.

Woodward Inc. (WWD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Woodward Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Woodward Inc. (WWD) shares have gone up 1.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 15.74% against 18.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 28.10% this quarter and then drop -5.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $593.72 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $629.15 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.30%. While earnings are projected to return -15.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 18.20% per annum.

WWD Dividends

Woodward Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Woodward Inc. is 0.65, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.54 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.64%.

Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)’s Major holders

Woodward Inc. insiders own 5.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.89%, with the float percentage being 87.91%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 432 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.03 million shares (or 11.15% of all shares), a total value of $796.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.47 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $619.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Woodward Inc. (WWD) shares are Amcap Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Growth/Income Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Amcap Fund owns about 4.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $455.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.2 million, or about 3.50% of the stock, which is worth about $249.55 million.