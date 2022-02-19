How Will NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) Look After It Drops -6.35% From Its Highs?

During the last session, NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.07, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.32% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the NXGN share is $20.28, that puts it down -6.35 from that peak though still a striking 28.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.64. The company’s market capitalization is $1.27B, and the average trade volume was 424.49K shares over the past three months.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. NXGN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.21.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) trade information

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) registered a 0.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.32% in intraday trading to $19.07 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.69%, and it has moved by 7.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.47%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.60, which implies an increase of 7.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $24.00 respectively. As a result, NXGN is trading at a discount of -25.85% off the target high and 5.61% off the low.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NextGen Healthcare Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) shares have gone up 27.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.02% against 6.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -19.20% this quarter and then drop -9.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $146.32 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $146.6 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.00%. While earnings are projected to return 24.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 7.00% per annum.

NXGN Dividends

NextGen Healthcare Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 25 and January 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)’s Major holders

NextGen Healthcare Inc. insiders own 19.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.39%, with the float percentage being 93.36%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 245 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.44 million shares (or 13.81% of all shares), a total value of $133.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.4 million shares, is of Brown Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 9.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $90.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $62.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.69 million, or about 5.39% of the stock, which is worth about $51.98 million.