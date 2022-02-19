How Could You Make A Quick Recovery From CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) Given A -68.38% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.36. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $140.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.87% or -$5.67. The 52-week high for the CYBR share is $201.68, that puts it down -43.29 from that peak though still a striking 19.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $113.34. The company’s market capitalization is $5.62B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 423.62K shares over the past three months.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. CYBR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 19 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.16.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) trade information

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) registered a -3.87% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.87% in intraday trading to $140.75 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.15%, and it has moved by 0.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.12%. The short interest in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) is 1.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $204.05, which implies an increase of 31.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $150.00 and $237.00 respectively. As a result, CYBR is trading at a discount of -68.38% off the target high and -6.57% off the low.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CyberArk Software Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) shares have gone down -9.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -312.12% against 14.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -80.50% this quarter and then drop -200.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $144.69 million as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $128.3 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $144.52 million and $109.93 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.10% and then jump by 16.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -17.40%. While earnings are projected to return -110.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 44.93% per annum.

CYBR Dividends

CyberArk Software Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)’s Major holders

CyberArk Software Ltd. insiders own 0.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.93%, with the float percentage being 96.03%. Wasatch Advisors Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 504 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.01 million shares (or 10.26% of all shares), a total value of $633.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.74 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $274.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) shares are First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Wasatch Core Growth Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF owns about 0.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $167.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.8 million, or about 2.05% of the stock, which is worth about $126.52 million.