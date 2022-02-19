During the last session, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM)’s traded shares were 0.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.16, reflecting an intraday loss of -16.55% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the GROM share is $19.50, that puts it down -1581.03 from that peak though still a striking -14.66% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.33. The company’s market capitalization is $15.02M, and the average trade volume was 478.66K shares over the past three months.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) trade information

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) registered a -16.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -16.55% in intraday trading to $1.16 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.15%, and it has moved by -40.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.11%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.10, which implies an increase of 87.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.10 and $9.10 respectively. As a result, GROM is trading at a discount of -684.48% off the target high and -684.48% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.20%. While earnings are projected to return 7.60% in 2022.

GROM Dividends

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM)’s Major holders

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. insiders own 22.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.40%, with the float percentage being 3.10%. AE Wealth Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 2.45% of all shares), a total value of $0.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 66146.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 1.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF owns about 0.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 58472.0, or about 0.97% of the stock, which is worth about $0.21 million.