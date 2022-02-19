Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE): Can A Stock That’s Down -1.16% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)’s traded shares were 0.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.50. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $84.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.34% or $2.74. The 52-week high for the LOPE share is $115.96, that puts it down -36.87 from that peak though still a striking 17.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $70.00. The company’s market capitalization is $3.42B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 396.55K shares over the past three months.

Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) trade information

Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) registered a 3.34% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.34% in intraday trading to $84.72 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.62%, and it has moved by 1.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.50%. The short interest in Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) is 1.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $90.50, which implies an increase of 6.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $85.00 and $95.00 respectively. As a result, LOPE is trading at a discount of -12.13% off the target high and -0.33% off the low.

Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Grand Canyon Education Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) shares have gone down -1.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 8.33% against 12.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $252.41 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $240.78 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $238.29 million and $236.93 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.90% and then jump by 1.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.40%. While earnings are projected to return 1.60% in 2022.

LOPE Dividends

Grand Canyon Education Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)’s Major holders

Grand Canyon Education Inc. insiders own 1.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 113.17%, with the float percentage being 114.95%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 406 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.11 million shares (or 10.25% of all shares), a total value of $361.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.68 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $323.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $112.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.22 million, or about 3.04% of the stock, which is worth about $97.06 million.