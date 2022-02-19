For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)’s traded shares were 0.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.58, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.30% or -$0.77. The 52-week high for the EVRI share is $26.61, that puts it down -17.85 from that peak though still a striking 43.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.77. The company’s market capitalization is $2.10B, and the average trade volume was 725.23K shares over the past three months.

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. EVRI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.36.

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) trade information

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) registered a -3.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.30% in intraday trading to $22.58 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.62%, and it has moved by 18.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 50.33%.

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Everi Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) shares have gone up 2.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 204.17% against 9.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 3,500.00% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 68.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $166.97 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $163.86 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $119.55 million and $122.54 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 39.70% and then jump by 33.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.70%. While earnings are projected to return -558.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

EVRI Dividends

Everi Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)’s Major holders

Everi Holdings Inc. insiders own 1.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.94%, with the float percentage being 93.57%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 288 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.5 million shares (or 9.34% of all shares), a total value of $205.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.75 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $139.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 7.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $170.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.46 million, or about 3.80% of the stock, which is worth about $82.96 million.