For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE: CPA) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA)’s traded shares were 0.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.47. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $93.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.83% or -$0.78. The 52-week high for the CPA share is $97.63, that puts it down -4.71 from that peak though still a striking 30.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $64.66. The company’s market capitalization is $4.18B, and the average trade volume was 505.72K shares over the past three months.

Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA) trade information

Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) registered a -0.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.83% in intraday trading to $93.24 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.83%, and it has moved by 11.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.48%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $105.81, which implies an increase of 11.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $82.00 and $136.00 respectively. As a result, CPA is trading at a discount of -45.86% off the target high and 12.05% off the low.

Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Copa Holdings S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) shares have gone up 29.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 9,200.00% against 30.30.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $480.75 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $522.02 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -34.20%. While earnings are projected to return 106.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.85% per annum.

CPA Dividends

Copa Holdings S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA)’s Major holders

Copa Holdings S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 117.95%, with the float percentage being 117.95%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 233 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.66 million shares (or 14.83% of all shares), a total value of $379.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.92 million shares, is of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd’s that is approximately 12.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $319.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) shares are New World Fund, Inc. and Fidelity OTC Portfolio. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that New World Fund, Inc. owns about 1.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $140.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.16 million, or about 3.70% of the stock, which is worth about $85.99 million.