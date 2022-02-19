Following Its 52-Week Low, Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL)’S Share Price Rose 0.98% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -33.33%

During the last session, Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL)’s traded shares were 0.27 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.99% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the SKIL share is $12.88, that puts it down -111.15 from that peak though still a striking 0.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.04. The company’s market capitalization is $831.43M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 433.27K shares over the past three months.

Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. SKIL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL) trade information

Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) registered a 0.99% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.99% in intraday trading to $6.10 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.39%, and it has moved by -18.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -39.60%. The short interest in Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL) is 4.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.40, which implies an increase of 54.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, SKIL is trading at a discount of -162.3% off the target high and -63.93% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $179.39 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $174.31 million by the end of Apr 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 414.40% in 2022.

SKIL Dividends

Skillsoft Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL)’s Major holders

Skillsoft Corp. insiders own 64.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.54%, with the float percentage being 121.19%. Paradice Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 80 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 11.21 million shares (or 8.42% of all shares), a total value of $131.06 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.54 million shares, is of Lodbrok Capital, LLP’s that is approximately 6.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $99.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Eaton Vance Senior Debt Portfolio. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.01 million, or about 0.76% of the stock, which is worth about $12.26 million.