Following Its 52-Week Low, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTA)’S Share Price Rose 37.3% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -13.89%

During the last session, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s traded shares were 0.26 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $64.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.30% or $2.06. The 52-week high for the ENTA share is $102.00, that puts it down -58.41 from that peak though still a striking 37.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $40.37. The company’s market capitalization is $1.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 220.70K shares over the past three months.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. ENTA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.13.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) trade information

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) registered a 3.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.30% in intraday trading to $64.39 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.39%, and it has moved by 12.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.86%. The short interest in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) is 0.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $87.60, which implies an increase of 26.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.00 and $130.00 respectively. As a result, ENTA is trading at a discount of -101.89% off the target high and 45.64% off the low.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) shares have gone up 25.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -51.28% against 16.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -175.60% this quarter and then drop -22.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $27.39 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $23.01 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -40.50%. While earnings are projected to return -115.90% in 2022.

ENTA Dividends

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s Major holders

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 11.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.59%, with the float percentage being 109.47%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 230 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.6 million shares (or 17.69% of all shares), a total value of $204.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.0 million shares, is of Farallon Capital Management Llc’s that is approximately 9.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $113.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $104.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.53 million, or about 2.59% of the stock, which is worth about $29.87 million.