FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN): Is It Possible To Be Up 3.76% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s traded shares were 0.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.80. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.34% or -$0.35. The 52-week high for the FGEN share is $54.25, that puts it down -270.81 from that peak though still a striking 32.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.88. The company’s market capitalization is $1.38B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.14 million shares over the past three months.

FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. FGEN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.67.

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) trade information

FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) registered a -2.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.34% in intraday trading to $14.63 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.64%, and it has moved by 8.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.90%. The short interest in FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) is 3.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.80, which implies an increase of 7.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, FGEN is trading at a discount of -70.88% off the target high and 31.65% off the low.

FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that FibroGen Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) shares have gone up 20.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -12.32% against 16.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -4.70% this quarter and then jump 15.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 50.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $45.6 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $40.76 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $65 million and $41.79 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -29.80% and then drop by -2.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -8.20%. While earnings are projected to return -137.10% in 2022.

FGEN Dividends

FibroGen Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s Major holders

FibroGen Inc. insiders own 7.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.62%, with the float percentage being 76.75%. Primecap Management Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 240 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 12.79 million shares (or 13.80% of all shares), a total value of $130.73 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.33 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $85.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) shares are First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund owns about 5.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $60.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.84 million, or about 5.22% of the stock, which is worth about $49.42 million.