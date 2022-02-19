Exponent Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPO):The Stock Was Up 5.16 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, Exponent Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.50. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $88.03, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.15% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the EXPO share is $127.61, that puts it down -44.96 from that peak though still a striking 5.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $83.49. The company’s market capitalization is $4.55B, and the average trade volume was 233.58K shares over the past three months.

Exponent Inc. (EXPO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. EXPO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.35.

Exponent Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) trade information

Exponent Inc. (EXPO) registered a 0.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.15% in intraday trading to $88.03 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.78%, and it has moved by -5.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.69%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $125.00, which implies an increase of 29.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $115.00 and $135.00 respectively. As a result, EXPO is trading at a discount of -53.36% off the target high and -30.64% off the low.

Exponent Inc. (EXPO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Exponent Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Exponent Inc. (EXPO) shares have gone down -23.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 5.26% against 15.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -14.60% this quarter and then drop -10.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $102 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $116 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $103.24 million and $116.48 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.20% and then drop by -0.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.10%. While earnings are projected to return 1.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

EXPO Dividends

Exponent Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Exponent Inc. is 0.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.91 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Exponent Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)’s Major holders

Exponent Inc. insiders own 1.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.17%, with the float percentage being 93.25%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 454 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.64 million shares (or 14.67% of all shares), a total value of $864.73 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.62 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $635.49 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Exponent Inc. (EXPO) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $402.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.08 million, or about 3.99% of the stock, which is worth about $235.44 million.