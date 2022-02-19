Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT) Fell -41.35%, Predicting What To Expect In The Near Future

During the last session, Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)’s traded shares were 0.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.42. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $134.42, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.54% or -$2.1. The 52-week high for the EEFT share is $167.71, that puts it down -24.77 from that peak though still a striking 24.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $101.18. The company’s market capitalization is $7.42B, and the average trade volume was 669.81K shares over the past three months.

Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. EEFT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.29.

Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) trade information

Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) registered a -1.54% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.54% in intraday trading to $134.42 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.92%, and it has moved by 7.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.60%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $175.43, which implies an increase of 23.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $165.00 and $190.00 respectively. As a result, EEFT is trading at a discount of -41.35% off the target high and -22.75% off the low.

Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Euronet Worldwide Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) shares have gone up 1.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 87.80% against 3.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.20% this quarter and then jump 347.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $813 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $746.5 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $706.6 million and $652.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.10% and then jump by 14.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.30%. While earnings are projected to return -101.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

EEFT Dividends

Euronet Worldwide Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)’s Major holders

Euronet Worldwide Inc. insiders own 4.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.09%, with the float percentage being 100.66%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 444 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.67 million shares (or 8.83% of all shares), a total value of $594.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.63 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 6.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $462.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) shares are Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fd and Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fd owns about 1.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $251.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.71 million, or about 3.23% of the stock, which is worth about $217.47 million.