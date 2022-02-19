Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)’s traded shares were 0.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $130.19, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.48% or -$3.31. The 52-week high for the ENTG share is $158.00, that puts it down -21.36 from that peak though still a striking 28.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $93.50. The company’s market capitalization is $18.66B, and the average trade volume was 1.38 million shares over the past three months.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. ENTG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.89.

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) trade information

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) registered a -2.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.48% in intraday trading to $130.19 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.59%, and it has moved by 5.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 24.82%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $167.00, which implies an increase of 22.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $139.00 and $183.00 respectively. As a result, ENTG is trading at a discount of -40.56% off the target high and -6.77% off the low.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Entegris Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Entegris Inc. (ENTG) shares have gone up 15.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.93% against 17.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.40% this quarter and then jump 27.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $592.74 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $592.95 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $517.59 million and $512.84 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.50% and then jump by 15.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34.40%. While earnings are projected to return 38.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.59% per annum.

ENTG Dividends

Entegris Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Entegris Inc. is 0.32, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.25 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)’s Major holders

Entegris Inc. insiders own 0.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.11%, with the float percentage being 101.00%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 597 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 15.37 million shares (or 11.34% of all shares), a total value of $1.94 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.48 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.7 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Entegris Inc. (ENTG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $481.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.61 million, or about 2.66% of the stock, which is worth about $433.64 million.