Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) Stock Dropped -24.21% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC)’s traded shares were 0.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $36.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.85% or -$0.68. The 52-week high for the EPC share is $51.86, that puts it down -43.82 from that peak though still a striking 17.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $29.87. The company’s market capitalization is $1.98B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 501.25K shares over the past three months.

Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. EPC has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.41.

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) trade information

Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) registered a -1.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.85% in intraday trading to $36.06 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.85%, and it has moved by -24.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.44%. The short interest in Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) is 2.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $46.33, which implies an increase of 22.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $34.00 and $57.00 respectively. As a result, EPC is trading at a discount of -58.07% off the target high and 5.71% off the low.

Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Edgewell Personal Care Company has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) shares have gone down -18.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -0.99% against 8.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -4.70% this quarter and then jump 1.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $459.86 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $540.55 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -6.70%. While earnings are projected to return 71.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 3.00% per annum.

EPC Dividends

Edgewell Personal Care Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Edgewell Personal Care Company is 0.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.66 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC)’s Major holders

Edgewell Personal Care Company insiders own 0.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.02%, with the float percentage being 95.75%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 321 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.39 million shares (or 15.40% of all shares), a total value of $304.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.92 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $214.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and American Century Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $128.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.6 million, or about 4.77% of the stock, which is worth about $94.38 million.