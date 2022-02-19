During The Past Six Months, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) Shares Took An 26.78% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:WH)’s traded shares were 0.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.68. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $87.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.32% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the WH share is $93.72, that puts it down -6.84 from that peak though still a striking 33.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $58.54. The company’s market capitalization is $8.36B, and the average trade volume was 867.85K shares over the past three months.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. WH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.52.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:WH) trade information

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) registered a 0.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.32% in intraday trading to $87.72 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.71%, and it has moved by 7.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 35.56%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $98.11, which implies an increase of 10.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $93.00 and $106.00 respectively. As a result, WH is trading at a discount of -20.84% off the target high and -6.02% off the low.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) shares have gone up 26.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 6.33% against 33.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 642.90% this quarter and then jump 80.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $382.92 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $376.97 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $296 million and $303 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 29.40% and then jump by 24.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -24.10%. While earnings are projected to return -187.00% in 2022.

WH Dividends

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. is 1.28, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.46 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:WH)’s Major holders

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. insiders own 1.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.03%, with the float percentage being 97.76%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 501 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 10.47 million shares (or 11.23% of all shares), a total value of $807.95 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.55 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $659.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) shares are American Funds Insurance Ser-Growth/Income Fund and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that American Funds Insurance Ser-Growth/Income Fund owns about 3.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $241.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.0 million, or about 3.22% of the stock, which is worth about $231.62 million.