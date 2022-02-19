During The Past Six Months, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE: AB) Shares Took An -11.42% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)’s traded shares were 0.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $44.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.33% or -$1.55. The 52-week high for the AB share is $57.54, that puts it down -27.9 from that peak though still a striking 21.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $35.45. The company’s market capitalization is $4.46B, and the average trade volume was 387.20K shares over the past three months.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) trade information

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) registered a -3.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.33% in intraday trading to $44.99 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.45%, and it has moved by -9.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.19%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) shares have gone down -11.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.88% against 9.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 1.00% this quarter and then jump 9.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $957.91 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $909.33 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $879.8 million and $807.41 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.90% and then jump by 12.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.59%. While earnings are projected to return 23.70% in 2022, the next five years will return -3.88% per annum.

AB Dividends

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is 3.58, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.96 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)’s Major holders

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. insiders own 5.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.69%, with the float percentage being 14.42%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 302 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.74 million shares (or 1.76% of all shares), a total value of $86.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.62 million shares, is of Wells Fargo & Company’s that is approximately 0.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $30.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) shares are Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund and Templeton Global Smaller Companies Fund, Inc. (USA). Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund owns about 0.89 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $50.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.51 million, or about 0.52% of the stock, which is worth about $26.93 million.