Does Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) Still Look Attractive After A -1.42% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)’s traded shares were 0.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.45. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $62.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.69% or -$1.07. The 52-week high for the QTWO share is $144.10, that puts it down -131.0 from that peak though still a striking 10.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $55.78. The company’s market capitalization is $3.68B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 431.31K shares over the past three months.

Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) trade information

Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) registered a -1.69% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.69% in intraday trading to $62.38 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.42%, and it has moved by -1.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.91%. The short interest in Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) is 3.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $91.77, which implies an increase of 32.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $70.00 and $125.00 respectively. As a result, QTWO is trading at a discount of -100.38% off the target high and -12.22% off the low.

Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Q2 Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) shares have gone down -22.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -6.25% against 12.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 150.00% this quarter and then drop -30.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $132.2 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $136.06 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $109.67 million and $115.32 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 20.50% and then jump by 18.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -31.50%. While earnings are projected to return -72.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 34.40% per annum.

QTWO Dividends

Q2 Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 24 and January 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)’s Major holders

Q2 Holdings Inc. insiders own 2.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 108.99%, with the float percentage being 112.26%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 337 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.16 million shares (or 9.08% of all shares), a total value of $413.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.97 million shares, is of Brown Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 8.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $397.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) shares are Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund owns about 3.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $244.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.51 million, or about 2.66% of the stock, which is worth about $121.05 million.