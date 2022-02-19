Does Perella Weinberg Partners’s (NASDAQ:PWP) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)’s traded shares were 0.29 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.42% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the PWP share is $14.75, that puts it down -33.12 from that peak though still a striking 14.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.49. The company’s market capitalization is $1.05B, and the average trade volume was 495.19K shares over the past three months.

Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. PWP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.34.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) trade information

Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) registered a -1.42% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.42% in intraday trading to $11.08 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.36%, and it has moved by 1.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.18%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.75, which implies an increase of 33.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, PWP is trading at a discount of -71.48% off the target high and -26.35% off the low.

PWP Dividends

Perella Weinberg Partners is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Perella Weinberg Partners is 0.28, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.53 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)’s Major holders

Perella Weinberg Partners insiders own 0.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.30%, with the float percentage being 88.38%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 72 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.52 million shares (or 12.98% of all shares), a total value of $73.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.91 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 9.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $51.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Westwood Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Westwood Small Cap Fund owns about 0.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.69 million, or about 1.62% of the stock, which is worth about $9.14 million.