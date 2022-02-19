Does NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ: NICE) Still Look Attractive After A -12.37% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)’s traded shares were 0.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $229.64, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.02% or -$9.61. The 52-week high for the NICE share is $319.88, that puts it down -39.3 from that peak though still a striking 8.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $211.25. The company’s market capitalization is $14.97B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 255.16K shares over the past three months.

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) trade information

NICE Ltd. (NICE) registered a -4.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.02% in intraday trading to $229.64 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.37%, and it has moved by -10.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -4.53%. The short interest in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) is 1.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.53 day(s) to cover.

NICE Ltd. (NICE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NICE Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NICE Ltd. (NICE) shares have gone down -16.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 10.58% against -0.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 5.60% this quarter and then jump 10.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $496.06 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $493.39 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $438.41 million and $456.95 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.20% and then jump by 8.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.40%. While earnings are projected to return 3.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.30% per annum.

NICE Dividends

NICE Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)’s Major holders

NICE Ltd. insiders own 0.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.89%, with the float percentage being 66.00%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 411 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.11 million shares (or 11.27% of all shares), a total value of $2.02 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.23 million shares, is of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s that is approximately 6.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.2 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NICE Ltd. (NICE) shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Europacific Growth Fund owns about 4.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.17 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.9 million, or about 3.01% of the stock, which is worth about $540.36 million.