Does Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BHF) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)’s traded shares were 0.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.49. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $55.04, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.13% or -$0.63. The 52-week high for the BHF share is $62.33, that puts it down -13.24 from that peak though still a striking 29.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $38.93. The company’s market capitalization is $4.61B, and the average trade volume was 654.88K shares over the past three months.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.20. BHF has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.1.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) trade information

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) registered a -1.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.13% in intraday trading to $55.04 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.94%, and it has moved by -0.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 32.91%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $59.64, which implies an increase of 7.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $49.00 and $79.00 respectively. As a result, BHF is trading at a discount of -43.53% off the target high and 10.97% off the low.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Brighthouse Financial Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) shares have gone up 18.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -32.79% against 8.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 47.60% this quarter and then drop -24.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.17 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.22 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.15 billion and $2.37 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.30% and then drop by -6.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -26.50%. While earnings are projected to return -71.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 35.70% per annum.

BHF Dividends

Brighthouse Financial Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)’s Major holders

Brighthouse Financial Inc. insiders own 0.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.27%, with the float percentage being 84.83%. Dodge & Cox Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 538 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.53 million shares (or 11.94% of all shares), a total value of $431.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.02 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $362.62 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 6.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $300.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.95 million, or about 3.70% of the stock, which is worth about $133.44 million.