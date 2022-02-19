Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) After A -3.69% Drop In The Last Week?

During the last session, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)’s traded shares were 0.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.46, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.95% or -$0.5. The 52-week high for the KTOS share is $31.61, that puts it down -92.04 from that peak though still a striking 4.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.71. The company’s market capitalization is $2.01B, and the average trade volume was 918.00K shares over the past three months.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. KTOS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) trade information

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) registered a -2.95% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.95% in intraday trading to $16.46 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.69%, and it has moved by -3.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.03%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.38, which implies an increase of 32.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, KTOS is trading at a discount of -82.26% off the target high and -15.43% off the low.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) shares have gone down -25.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -9.09% against 5.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.50% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $209.37 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $214.44 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $206.4 million and $194.2 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.40% and then jump by 10.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.20%. While earnings are projected to return 585.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 2.00% per annum.

KTOS Dividends

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)’s Major holders

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. insiders own 1.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.95%, with the float percentage being 88.22%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 325 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 11.27 million shares (or 9.09% of all shares), a total value of $251.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.56 million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 7.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $213.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF owns about 7.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $167.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.51 million, or about 2.83% of the stock, which is worth about $78.33 million.