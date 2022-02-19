Could F5 Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, F5 Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)’s traded shares were 0.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $201.69, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.52% or $1.04. The 52-week high for the FFIV share is $249.00, that puts it down -23.46 from that peak though still a striking 13.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $174.34. The company’s market capitalization is $12.56B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 636.01K shares over the past three months.

F5 Inc. (FFIV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. FFIV has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.78.

F5 Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) trade information

F5 Inc. (FFIV) registered a 0.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.52% in intraday trading to $201.69 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.00%, and it has moved by -11.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.62%. The short interest in F5 Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) is 2.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $246.25, which implies an increase of 18.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $176.00 and $303.00 respectively. As a result, FFIV is trading at a discount of -50.23% off the target high and 12.74% off the low.

F5 Inc. (FFIV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that F5 Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. F5 Inc. (FFIV) shares have gone up 0.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2.04% against -0.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 7.30% this quarter and then jump 11.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $676 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $691.72 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.20%. While earnings are projected to return 6.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 12.80% per annum.

FFIV Dividends

F5 Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

F5 Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)’s Major holders

F5 Inc. insiders own 0.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.06%, with the float percentage being 99.44%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 822 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.63 million shares (or 10.83% of all shares), a total value of $1.32 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.74 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 9.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.14 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of F5 Inc. (FFIV) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $339.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.49 million, or about 2.43% of the stock, which is worth about $314.62 million.