Could BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA)’s traded shares were 0.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.79% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the BCDA share is $5.10, that puts it down -144.02 from that peak though still a striking 40.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.25. The company’s market capitalization is $35.11M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.42 million shares over the past three months.

BioCardia Inc. (BCDA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. BCDA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) trade information

BioCardia Inc. (BCDA) registered a -2.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.79% in intraday trading to $2.09 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.34%, and it has moved by 23.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.00%. The short interest in BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) is 0.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.30, which implies an increase of 77.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, BCDA is trading at a discount of -617.7% off the target high and -91.39% off the low.

BioCardia Inc. (BCDA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BioCardia Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BioCardia Inc. (BCDA) shares have gone down -27.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 55.41% against 8.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -13.30% this quarter and then jump 11.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 286.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $40k as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20k by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $46k and $46k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -13.00% and then drop by -56.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 47.90%. While earnings are projected to return 43.10% in 2022.

BCDA Dividends

BioCardia Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA)’s Major holders

BioCardia Inc. insiders own 30.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.75%, with the float percentage being 32.95%. Roumell Asset Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.94 million shares (or 19.36% of all shares), a total value of $2.95 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.66 million shares, is of Captrust Financial Advisors’s that is approximately 13.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BioCardia Inc. (BCDA) shares are Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd owns about 1.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 21.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.29 million, or about 5.99% of the stock, which is worth about $0.91 million.