Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) Declined -6.49% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Decline?

During the last session, Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.69. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $117.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.74% or -$3.31. The 52-week high for the GTLS share is $206.29, that puts it down -75.57 from that peak though still a striking 7.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $108.29. The company’s market capitalization is $4.41B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 442.26K shares over the past three months.

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GTLS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.71.

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) trade information

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) registered a -2.74% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.74% in intraday trading to $117.50 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.06%, and it has moved by -6.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.73%. The short interest in Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) is 3.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.55 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $198.78, which implies an increase of 40.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $150.00 and $240.00 respectively. As a result, GTLS is trading at a discount of -104.26% off the target high and -27.66% off the low.

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Chart Industries Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) shares have gone down -33.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.73% against 21.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -44.10% this quarter and then jump 18.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $380.04 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $387.25 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $312.4 million and $288.5 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 21.70% and then jump by 34.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.00%. While earnings are projected to return 111.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 43.21% per annum.

GTLS Dividends

Chart Industries Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 20 and April 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)’s Major holders

Chart Industries Inc. insiders own 0.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 124.10%, with the float percentage being 124.77%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 425 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.94 million shares (or 19.08% of all shares), a total value of $1.33 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.81 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $727.23 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $426.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.19 million, or about 3.28% of the stock, which is worth about $227.85 million.