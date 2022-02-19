Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) Received An 17.75% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS)’s traded shares were 0.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $38.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.22% or -$0.47. The 52-week high for the CRS share is $49.20, that puts it down -29.24 from that peak though still a striking 29.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.84. The company’s market capitalization is $1.57B, and the average trade volume was 462.28K shares over the past three months.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. CRS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.41.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) trade information

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) registered a -1.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.22% in intraday trading to $38.07 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.70%, and it has moved by 26.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.95%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $43.50, which implies an increase of 12.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $38.00 and $53.00 respectively. As a result, CRS is trading at a discount of -39.22% off the target high and 0.18% off the low.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Carpenter Technology Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) shares have gone up 17.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 45.77% against 45.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 32.80% this quarter and then jump 79.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $394.4 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $437.3 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.35%. While earnings are projected to return 69.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 22.87% per annum.

CRS Dividends

Carpenter Technology Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Carpenter Technology Corporation is 0.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.10 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS)’s Major holders

Carpenter Technology Corporation insiders own 1.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.29%, with the float percentage being 94.14%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 263 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.8 million shares (or 16.16% of all shares), a total value of $227.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.39 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $157.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $89.74 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.54 million, or about 3.20% of the stock, which is worth about $50.5 million.