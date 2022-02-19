Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Trinseo PLC (NYSE: TSE) Given A -36.88% drop From High?

During the last session, Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)’s traded shares were 0.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $55.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.36% or -$0.77. The 52-week high for the TSE share is $76.49, that puts it down -36.88 from that peak though still a striking 20.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $44.20. The company’s market capitalization is $2.19B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 344.25K shares over the past three months.

Trinseo PLC (TSE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. TSE has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.77.

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) trade information

Trinseo PLC (TSE) registered a -1.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.36% in intraday trading to $55.88 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.31%, and it has moved by -0.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.50%. The short interest in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) is 1.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $66.75, which implies an increase of 16.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50.00 and $91.00 respectively. As a result, TSE is trading at a discount of -62.85% off the target high and 10.52% off the low.

Trinseo PLC (TSE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Trinseo PLC has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Trinseo PLC (TSE) shares have gone up 23.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -20.10% against -3.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -3.80% this quarter and then drop -31.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 54.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.24 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.21 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $860.2 million and $1.09 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 44.50% and then jump by 10.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -40.40%. While earnings are projected to return -90.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.95% per annum.

TSE Dividends

Trinseo PLC is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 01 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Trinseo PLC is 1.28, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.29 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.13%.

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)’s Major holders

Trinseo PLC insiders own 2.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.80%, with the float percentage being 98.44%. Wilen Investment Management Corp. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 286 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 0.30% of all shares), a total value of $6.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 32800.0 shares, is of Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc’s that is approximately 0.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Trinseo PLC (TSE) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Value Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $146.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.99 million, or about 2.56% of the stock, which is worth about $55.73 million.