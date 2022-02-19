Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) Given A -17.06% drop From High?

During the last session, Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)’s traded shares were 0.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $76.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.61% or -$2.06. The 52-week high for the ARES share is $90.08, that puts it down -17.06 from that peak though still a striking 37.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $47.77. The company’s market capitalization is $22.46B, and the average trade volume was 741.90K shares over the past three months.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. ARES has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.72.

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) trade information

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) registered a -2.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.61% in intraday trading to $76.95 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.69%, and it has moved by 3.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 52.98%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $97.27, which implies an increase of 20.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $86.00 and $125.00 respectively. As a result, ARES is trading at a discount of -62.44% off the target high and -11.76% off the low.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ares Management Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ares Management Corporation (ARES) shares have gone up 8.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.40% against 9.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.30% this quarter and then jump 56.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $654.43 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $603.48 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $658.01 million and $396.9 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -0.50% and then jump by 52.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.30%. While earnings are projected to return -19.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 29.70% per annum.

ARES Dividends

Ares Management Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Ares Management Corporation is 1.88, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.44 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)’s Major holders

Ares Management Corporation insiders own 22.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.22%, with the float percentage being 92.21%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 405 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 16.8 million shares (or 10.02% of all shares), a total value of $1.24 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.27 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.05 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ares Management Corporation (ARES) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Income Fund of America Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 5.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $382.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.14 million, or about 3.07% of the stock, which is worth about $435.82 million.