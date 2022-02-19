Can Meritor Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -0.44% YTD?

During the last session, Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)’s traded shares were 0.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.37% or -$0.6. The 52-week high for the MTOR share is $32.93, that puts it down -33.48 from that peak though still a striking 16.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.50. The company’s market capitalization is $1.77B, and the average trade volume was 517.74K shares over the past three months.

Meritor Inc. (MTOR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MTOR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.62.

Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) trade information

Meritor Inc. (MTOR) registered a -2.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.37% in intraday trading to $24.67 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.01%, and it has moved by 1.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -23.95%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.20, which implies an increase of 18.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.00 and $34.00 respectively. As a result, MTOR is trading at a discount of -37.82% off the target high and -5.39% off the low.

Meritor Inc. (MTOR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Meritor Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Meritor Inc. (MTOR) shares have gone up 7.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 35.45% against 13.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 3.30% this quarter and then jump 36.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $964.06 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.06 billion by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.20%. While earnings are projected to return -14.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 21.70% per annum.

MTOR Dividends

Meritor Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)’s Major holders

Meritor Inc. insiders own 1.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.93%, with the float percentage being 96.74%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 303 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 10.76 million shares (or 15.35% of all shares), a total value of $229.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.13 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 13.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $194.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Meritor Inc. (MTOR) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 4.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $115.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.9 million, or about 2.72% of the stock, which is worth about $40.57 million.