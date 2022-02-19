Can ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Up 10.80% YTD?

During the last session, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s traded shares were 0.83 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.57. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.89% or -$0.77. The 52-week high for the ACAD share is $52.12, that puts it down -101.55 from that peak though still a striking 39.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.68. The company’s market capitalization is $4.20B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.68 million shares over the past three months.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. ACAD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.24.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) trade information

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) registered a -2.89% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.89% in intraday trading to $25.86 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.35%, and it has moved by 20.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -48.47%. The short interest in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) is 6.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.95, which implies an increase of 13.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $42.00 respectively. As a result, ACAD is trading at a discount of -62.41% off the target high and 22.66% off the low.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) shares have gone up 55.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 43.02% against 8.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 42.90% this quarter and then jump 40.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $135.38 million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $128.36 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $121.01 million and $106.55 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.90% and then jump by 20.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.80%. While earnings are projected to return -12.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

ACAD Dividends

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s Major holders

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 0.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.41%, with the float percentage being 91.75%. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 333 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 41.91 million shares (or 26.07% of all shares), a total value of $696.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.88 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 9.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $263.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 5.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $104.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.43 million, or about 2.13% of the stock, which is worth about $56.91 million.