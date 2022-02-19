Cactus Inc. (NYSE: WHD) On Friday – Up 42.95 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD)’s traded shares were 0.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.10. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $47.78, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.73% or -$1.85. The 52-week high for the WHD share is $51.51, that puts it down -7.81 from that peak though still a striking 42.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.26. The company’s market capitalization is $3.55B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 351.92K shares over the past three months.

Cactus Inc. (WHD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. WHD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.21.

Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD) trade information

Cactus Inc. (WHD) registered a -3.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.73% in intraday trading to $47.78 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.49%, and it has moved by 3.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 55.79%. The short interest in Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD) is 1.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $48.11, which implies an increase of 0.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $42.00 and $54.00 respectively. As a result, WHD is trading at a discount of -13.02% off the target high and 12.1% off the low.

Cactus Inc. (WHD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cactus Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cactus Inc. (WHD) shares have gone up 47.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -9.59% against 1.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 162.50% this quarter and then jump 154.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $123.1 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $136.7 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $68.09 million and $84.42 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 80.80% and then jump by 61.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.50%. While earnings are projected to return -61.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 43.00% per annum.

WHD Dividends

Cactus Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Cactus Inc. is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.84 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD)’s Major holders

Cactus Inc. insiders own 0.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.56%, with the float percentage being 105.26%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 263 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.68 million shares (or 9.64% of all shares), a total value of $214.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.51 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $207.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cactus Inc. (WHD) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF owns about 3.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $116.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.75 million, or about 2.96% of the stock, which is worth about $75.99 million.