Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BFAM):The Stock Was Up 13.61 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)’s traded shares were 0.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $131.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.97% or $2.53. The 52-week high for the BFAM share is $182.50, that puts it down -39.02 from that peak though still a striking 13.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $113.41. The company’s market capitalization is $8.01B, and the average trade volume was 447.81K shares over the past three months.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) trade information

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) registered a 1.97% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.97% in intraday trading to $131.28 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.11%, and it has moved by 2.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.98%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $150.78, which implies an increase of 12.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $109.00 and $185.00 respectively. As a result, BFAM is trading at a discount of -40.92% off the target high and 16.97% off the low.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) shares have gone down -7.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 82.41% against 12.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 75.00% this quarter and then jump 195.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $484.69 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $502.97 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $377.08 million and $390.84 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 28.50% and then jump by 28.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.50%. While earnings are projected to return -85.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 46.20% per annum.

BFAM Dividends

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)’s Major holders

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. insiders own 0.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.18%, with the float percentage being 102.12%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 490 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.3 million shares (or 15.40% of all shares), a total value of $1.3 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.37 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $748.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 3.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $456.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.89 million, or about 3.13% of the stock, which is worth about $274.98 million.