Boom Or Bust? Where Will RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)’s traded shares were 0.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.61. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.87, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.61% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the RPT share is $14.99, that puts it down -16.47 from that peak though still a striking 19.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.32. The company’s market capitalization is $1.07B, and the average trade volume was 544.41K shares over the past three months.

RPT Realty (RPT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. RPT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) trade information

RPT Realty (RPT) registered a -1.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.61% in intraday trading to $12.87 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.71%, and it has moved by 1.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.32%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.72, which implies an increase of 12.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, RPT is trading at a discount of -32.09% off the target high and -1.01% off the low.

RPT Realty (RPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that RPT Realty has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. RPT Realty (RPT) shares have gone up 3.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 8.42% against 5.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 88.90% this quarter and then drop -89.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $54.61 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $54.77 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $47.72 million and $50.09 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.40% and then jump by 9.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -18.10%. While earnings are projected to return -122.20% in 2022, the next five years will return -4.03% per annum.

RPT Dividends

RPT Realty is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for RPT Realty is 0.48, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.73 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)’s Major holders

RPT Realty insiders own 1.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.51%, with the float percentage being 98.04%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 271 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 14.72 million shares (or 17.47% of all shares), a total value of $187.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.93 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 15.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $164.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of RPT Realty (RPT) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 5.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $72.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.82 million, or about 4.53% of the stock, which is worth about $50.77 million.