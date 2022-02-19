Boom Or Bust: Where Does International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW)’s traded shares were 0.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.22. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.29, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.86% or -$0.48. The 52-week high for the INSW share is $21.02, that puts it down -29.04 from that peak though still a striking 19.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.05. The company’s market capitalization is $804.40M, and the average trade volume was 546.84K shares over the past three months.

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. INSW has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.36.

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) trade information

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) registered a -2.86% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.86% in intraday trading to $16.29 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.18%, and it has moved by 12.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.18%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.89, which implies an increase of 37.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, INSW is trading at a discount of -114.86% off the target high and -22.77% off the low.

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that International Seaways Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. International Seaways Inc. (INSW) shares have gone up 2.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -148.52% against 0.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 30.80% this quarter and then jump 268.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -34.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $102.99 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $144.78 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $56.7 million and $48.84 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 81.60% and then jump by 196.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.20%. While earnings are projected to return -586.40% in 2022.

INSW Dividends

International Seaways Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 10 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for International Seaways Inc. is 0.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.47 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW)’s Major holders

International Seaways Inc. insiders own 1.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.09%, with the float percentage being 87.22%. WL Ross & Co, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 195 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.95 million shares (or 9.77% of all shares), a total value of $90.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.03 million shares, is of Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p.’s that is approximately 7.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $73.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of International Seaways Inc. (INSW) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund owns about 1.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.29 million, or about 2.54% of the stock, which is worth about $23.42 million.