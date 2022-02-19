Boom Or Bust: Where Does Atkore Inc. (NYSE: ATKR) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)’s traded shares were 0.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $105.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.13% or $1.18. The 52-week high for the ATKR share is $119.96, that puts it down -14.07 from that peak though still a striking 41.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $61.15. The company’s market capitalization is $4.95B, and the average trade volume was 512.22K shares over the past three months.

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. ATKR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.56.

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) trade information

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) registered a 1.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.13% in intraday trading to $105.16 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.58%, and it has moved by 7.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 55.26%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $132.00, which implies an increase of 20.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $125.00 and $139.00 respectively. As a result, ATKR is trading at a discount of -32.18% off the target high and -18.87% off the low.

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 89.40% this quarter and then drop -22.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $768.52 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $712.04 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 67.10%. While earnings are projected to return 293.10% in 2022, the next five years will return -12.43% per annum.

ATKR Dividends

Atkore Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)’s Major holders

Atkore Inc. insiders own 1.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.01%, with the float percentage being 97.04%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 394 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.05 million shares (or 10.89% of all shares), a total value of $438.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.96 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $257.33 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Atkore Inc. (ATKR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $112.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.15 million, or about 2.48% of the stock, which is worth about $99.9 million.