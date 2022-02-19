Bally’s Corporation (NYSE: BALY)’s Stock Is Down -42.06% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2022

During the last session, Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY)’s traded shares were 0.35 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $35.05, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.07% or -$1.11. The 52-week high for the BALY share is $75.92, that puts it down -116.6 from that peak though still a striking 25.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.11. The company’s market capitalization is $1.92B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 680.32K shares over the past three months.

Bally’s Corporation (BALY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BALY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.56.

Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY) trade information

Bally’s Corporation (BALY) registered a -3.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.07% in intraday trading to $35.05 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.07%, and it has moved by 19.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.06%. The short interest in Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY) is 1.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.94 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $57.75, which implies an increase of 39.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $39.00 and $75.00 respectively. As a result, BALY is trading at a discount of -113.98% off the target high and -11.27% off the low.

Bally’s Corporation (BALY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bally’s Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bally’s Corporation (BALY) shares have gone down -22.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 855.56% against 33.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 7.70% this quarter and then jump 260.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 268.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $598.56 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $627.91 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $118.1 million and $192.27 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 406.80% and then jump by 226.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -120.60% in 2022.

BALY Dividends

Bally’s Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY)’s Major holders

Bally’s Corporation insiders own 39.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.78%, with the float percentage being 130.11%. Standard General L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 228 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 10.34 million shares (or 19.02% of all shares), a total value of $518.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.07 million shares, is of Par Capital Management Inc’s that is approximately 3.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $103.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bally’s Corporation (BALY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $44.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.76 million, or about 1.39% of the stock, which is worth about $34.6 million.