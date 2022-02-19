AZTA’s 2.03% Gain This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)’s traded shares were 0.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $86.31, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.08% or -$0.94. The 52-week high for the AZTA share is $124.79, that puts it down -44.58 from that peak though still a striking 18.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $70.17. The company’s market capitalization is $6.74B, and the average trade volume was 600.48K shares over the past three months.

Azenta Inc. (AZTA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. AZTA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.08.

Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) trade information

Azenta Inc. (AZTA) registered a -1.08% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.08% in intraday trading to $86.31 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.03%, and it has moved by 8.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.36%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $130.75, which implies an increase of 33.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $115.00 and $149.00 respectively. As a result, AZTA is trading at a discount of -72.63% off the target high and -33.24% off the low.

Azenta Inc. (AZTA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Azenta Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Azenta Inc. (AZTA) shares have gone up 10.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 35.42% against 6.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -83.00% this quarter and then drop -82.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -51.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $135.34 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $142.86 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $249.5 million and $272 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -45.80% and then drop by -47.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.80%. While earnings are projected to return -8.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 12.00% per annum.

AZTA Dividends

Azenta Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 31 and February 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Azenta Inc. is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.46 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)’s Major holders

Azenta Inc. insiders own 1.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.69%, with the float percentage being 99.20%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 531 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.09 million shares (or 9.46% of all shares), a total value of $725.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.81 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $696.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Azenta Inc. (AZTA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $216.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.0 million, or about 2.67% of the stock, which is worth about $233.25 million.