ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)’s traded shares were 0.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $647.83, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.40% or -$2.6. The 52-week high for the ASML share is $895.93, that puts it down -38.3 from that peak though still a striking 22.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $501.11. The company’s market capitalization is $279.64B, and the average trade volume was 1.07 million shares over the past three months.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ASML has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 29 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 20 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $4.35.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) trade information

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) registered a -0.40% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.40% in intraday trading to $647.83 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.12%, and it has moved by -8.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.98%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $930.75, which implies an increase of 30.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $867.00 and $975.00 respectively. As a result, ASML is trading at a discount of -50.5% off the target high and -33.83% off the low.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ASML Holding N.V. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) shares have gone down -17.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 12.87% against 14.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 13.00% this quarter and then jump 18.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 34.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.94 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.78 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.07 billion and $5.26 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.10% and then jump by 29.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.50%. While earnings are projected to return 69.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 29.80% per annum.

ASML Dividends

ASML Holding N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for ASML Holding N.V. is 3.96, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.61 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)’s Major holders

ASML Holding N.V. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.66%, with the float percentage being 18.66%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,093 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 11.24 million shares (or 2.72% of all shares), a total value of $8.37 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.14 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 1.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $5.32 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) shares are American Balanced Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that American Balanced Fund owns about 2.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.05 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.62 million, or about 0.63% of the stock, which is worth about $1.95 billion.