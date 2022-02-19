Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) On Friday â€“ Up 10.26% From The Lows, Whatâ€™s Next?

During the last session, Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.39, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.41% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the ARTL share is $2.89, that puts it down -641.03 from that peak though still a striking 10.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.35. The company’s market capitalization is $17.91M, and the average trade volume was 867.44K shares over the past three months.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. ARTL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) trade information

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) registered a -2.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.41% in intraday trading to $0.39 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.54%, and it has moved by -7.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.27%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.08, which implies an increase of 90.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.25 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, ARTL is trading at a discount of -1694.87% off the target high and -220.51% off the low.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Artelo Biosciences Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) shares have gone down -55.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 30.00% against 8.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 64.30% this quarter and then jump 54.50% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 68.30% in 2022.

ARTL Dividends

Artelo Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 12 and January 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)â€™s Major holders

Artelo Biosciences Inc. insiders own 2.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.63%, with the float percentage being 6.82%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.87 million shares (or 2.05% of all shares), a total value of $0.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.28 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.18 million, or about 0.43% of the stock, which is worth about $0.15 million.