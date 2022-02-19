Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) Is Up 4.18% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)’s traded shares were 0.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.49. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.51% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the ATRS share is $5.07, that puts it down -45.27 from that peak though still a striking 10.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.11. The company’s market capitalization is $605.10M, and the average trade volume was 687.80K shares over the past three months.

Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. ATRS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) trade information

Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) registered a -2.51% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.51% in intraday trading to $3.49 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.51%, and it has moved by 4.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.99%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.33, which implies an increase of 44.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, ATRS is trading at a discount of -100.57% off the target high and -43.27% off the low.

Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Antares Pharma Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) shares have gone down -8.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 50.00% against 13.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $47 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $45.15 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $44.13 million and $38.47 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.50% and then jump by 17.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34.10%. While earnings are projected to return 50.00% in 2022.

ATRS Dividends

Antares Pharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)’s Major holders

Antares Pharma Inc. insiders own 2.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.32%, with the float percentage being 51.47%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 231 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 11.88 million shares (or 6.98% of all shares), a total value of $43.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.0 million shares, is of Rubric Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 5.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $36.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.89 million, or about 2.29% of the stock, which is worth about $14.54 million.