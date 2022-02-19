Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) Is Decrease -36.56%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the last session, Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)’s traded shares were 0.32 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.89% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the AMPS share is $11.35, that puts it down -68.15 from that peak though still a striking 7.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.24. The company’s market capitalization is $1.09B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 605.12K shares over the past three months.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. AMPS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) trade information

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) registered a -1.89% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.89% in intraday trading to $6.75 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.53%, and it has moved by -15.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -36.56%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.50, which implies an increase of 50.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, AMPS is trading at a discount of -107.41% off the target high and -92.59% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $18.9 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $23.1 million by the end of Mar 2022.

AMPS Dividends

Altus Power Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)’s Major holders

Altus Power Inc. insiders own 50.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.34%, with the float percentage being 80.18%. Empyrean Capital Partners, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 75 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.06 million shares (or 7.61% of all shares), a total value of $30.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.0 million shares, is of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s that is approximately 4.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $19.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) shares are Highland Fds I-NexPoint Merger Arbitrage Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Highland Fds I-NexPoint Merger Arbitrage Fund owns about 45628.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6700.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $66531.0.