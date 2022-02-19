AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO): Can A Stock That’s Up 10.33% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO)’s traded shares were 0.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $128.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.10% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the AGCO share is $155.87, that puts it down -21.76 from that peak though still a striking 15.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $108.56. The company’s market capitalization is $9.75B, and the average trade volume was 652.54K shares over the past three months.

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) trade information

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) registered a 0.10% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.10% in intraday trading to $128.01 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.09%, and it has moved by 7.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.85%.

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AGCO Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AGCO Corporation (AGCO) shares have gone down -1.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.43% against 11.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.06 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.55 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.72 billion and $2.38 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.40% and then jump by 7.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.10%. While earnings are projected to return 320.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 19.88% per annum.

AGCO Dividends

AGCO Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for AGCO Corporation is 0.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.62 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO)’s Major holders

AGCO Corporation insiders own 17.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.58%, with the float percentage being 99.97%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 587 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.31 million shares (or 8.43% of all shares), a total value of $772.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.34 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $654.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AGCO Corporation (AGCO) shares are Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund owns about 1.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $226.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.71 million, or about 2.29% of the stock, which is worth about $209.73 million.