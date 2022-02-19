After Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) Surges -28.73% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the last session, Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)’s traded shares were 0.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.52, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.67% or -$0.81. The 52-week high for the HESM share is $30.87, that puts it down -4.57 from that peak though still a striking 31.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.36. The company’s market capitalization is $8.60B, and the average trade volume was 465.42K shares over the past three months.

Hess Midstream LP (HESM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. HESM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.59.

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) trade information

Hess Midstream LP (HESM) registered a -2.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.67% in intraday trading to $29.52 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.57%, and it has moved by 2.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 31.38%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.17, which implies an increase of 8.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $29.00 and $38.00 respectively. As a result, HESM is trading at a discount of -28.73% off the target high and 1.76% off the low.

Hess Midstream LP (HESM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hess Midstream LP has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hess Midstream LP (HESM) shares have gone up 24.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.52% against 33.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 63.90% this quarter and then jump 34.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $308.94 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $311.32 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $266.5 million and $296.63 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.90% and then jump by 5.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -17.90%. While earnings are projected to return 8.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 9.54% per annum.

HESM Dividends

Hess Midstream LP is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 26 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Hess Midstream LP is 2.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.91 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)’s Major holders

Hess Midstream LP insiders own 5.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.25%, with the float percentage being 59.22%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 121 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.09 million shares (or 6.20% of all shares), a total value of $58.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.62 million shares, is of CI Investments Inc.’s that is approximately 4.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $45.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hess Midstream LP (HESM) shares are Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund and Global X Fds-Global X MLP ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund owns about 1.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.81 million, or about 2.40% of the stock, which is worth about $20.32 million.