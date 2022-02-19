After A 4.21% Jump In The Last Week, Does Ziff Davis Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Ziff Davis Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $106.65, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.34% or -$0.36. The 52-week high for the ZD share is $135.00, that puts it down -26.58 from that peak though still a striking 14.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $91.50. The company’s market capitalization is $5.22B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 393.96K shares over the past three months.

Ziff Davis Inc. (ZD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. ZD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.08.

Ziff Davis Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) trade information

Ziff Davis Inc. (ZD) registered a -0.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.34% in intraday trading to $106.65 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.21%, and it has moved by 0.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.50%. The short interest in Ziff Davis Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) is 3.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $165.71, which implies an increase of 35.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $140.00 and $225.00 respectively. As a result, ZD is trading at a discount of -110.97% off the target high and -31.27% off the low.

Ziff Davis Inc. (ZD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ziff Davis Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ziff Davis Inc. (ZD) shares have gone down -6.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.22% against -0.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -33.10% this quarter and then drop -30.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $408.73 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $339.9 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $469.24 million and $398.19 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -12.90% and then drop by -14.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.10%. While earnings are projected to return -27.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 11.40% per annum.

ZD Dividends

Ziff Davis Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ziff Davis Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)’s Major holders

Ziff Davis Inc. insiders own 4.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.00%, with the float percentage being 108.53%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 453 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.08 million shares (or 10.54% of all shares), a total value of $694.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.44 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $607.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ziff Davis Inc. (ZD) shares are Janus Henderson Triton Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Janus Henderson Triton Fund owns about 1.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $209.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.3 million, or about 2.70% of the stock, which is worth about $166.83 million.