After A -0.63% Drop In The Last Week, Does Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)’s traded shares were 0.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $50.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.95% or $0.47. The 52-week high for the ABCB share is $59.85, that puts it down -19.48 from that peak though still a striking 10.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $44.92. The company’s market capitalization is $3.51B, and the average trade volume was 431.98K shares over the past three months.

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. ABCB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.18.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) trade information

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) registered a 0.95% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.95% in intraday trading to $50.09 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.63%, and it has moved by -1.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.60%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $58.93, which implies an increase of 15.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $55.00 and $63.00 respectively. As a result, ABCB is trading at a discount of -25.77% off the target high and -9.8% off the low.

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ameris Bancorp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) shares have gone up 3.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -15.19% against -11.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -13.20% this quarter and then drop -40.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -6.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $241.12 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $241.73 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $275.6 million and $282.95 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -12.50% and then drop by -14.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.30%. While earnings are projected to return 37.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

ABCB Dividends

Ameris Bancorp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 20 and April 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Ameris Bancorp is 0.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.20 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)’s Major holders

Ameris Bancorp insiders own 5.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.38%, with the float percentage being 96.45%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 346 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 10.08 million shares (or 14.47% of all shares), a total value of $522.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.34 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $380.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 4.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $233.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.89 million, or about 2.71% of the stock, which is worth about $97.98 million.