Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) Is Up 19.65% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -14.37% – What To Do Now

During the last session, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS)’s traded shares were 0.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.36. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $116.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.87% or -$2.22. The 52-week high for the WMS share is $138.02, that puts it down -18.4 from that peak though still a striking 19.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $93.66. The company’s market capitalization is $8.52B, and the average trade volume was 396.10K shares over the past three months.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. WMS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.93.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS) trade information

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) registered a -1.87% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.87% in intraday trading to $116.57 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.44%, and it has moved by 2.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.06%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $146.60, which implies an increase of 20.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $129.00 and $162.00 respectively. As a result, WMS is trading at a discount of -38.97% off the target high and -10.66% off the low.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) shares have gone up 2.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.98% against 21.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then jump 256.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 31.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $643.33 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $585.89 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 46.20%. While earnings are projected to return 180.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 49.50% per annum.

WMS Dividends

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. is 0.44, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.38 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS)’s Major holders

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. insiders own 11.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.28%, with the float percentage being 110.10%. Berkshire Partners LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 426 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.25 million shares (or 7.37% of all shares), a total value of $567.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.46 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $482.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $150.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.23 million, or about 1.73% of the stock, which is worth about $133.19 million.