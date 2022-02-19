A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE: AX)

During the last session, Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.49. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $54.12, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.06% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the AX share is $62.44, that puts it down -15.37 from that peak though still a striking 20.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $43.10. The company’s market capitalization is $3.25B, and the average trade volume was 281.59K shares over the past three months.

Axos Financial Inc. (AX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. AX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.98.

Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX) trade information

Axos Financial Inc. (AX) registered a -0.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.06% in intraday trading to $54.12 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.64%, and it has moved by 0.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 17.99%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $63.38, which implies an increase of 14.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $58.00 and $70.00 respectively. As a result, AX is trading at a discount of -29.34% off the target high and -7.17% off the low.

Axos Financial Inc. (AX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Axos Financial Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Axos Financial Inc. (AX) shares have gone up 11.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 8.97% against 3.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 7.70% this quarter and then jump 6.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $177.36 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $175.76 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.00%. While earnings are projected to return 19.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

AX Dividends

Axos Financial Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX)’s Major holders

Axos Financial Inc. insiders own 10.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.95%, with the float percentage being 90.45%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 318 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.66 million shares (or 14.56% of all shares), a total value of $446.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.47 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $282.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Axos Financial Inc. (AX) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $189.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.44 million, or about 2.42% of the stock, which is worth about $74.32 million.