A Quick Glance At Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Stock: It Is up 15.64% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -40.91 Percent

During the last session, Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV)’s traded shares were 0.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.90% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the SEV share is $47.49, that puts it down -734.62 from that peak though still a striking 15.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.80. The company’s market capitalization is $393.05M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.76 million shares over the past three months.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SEV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.24.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) trade information

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) registered a -2.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.90% in intraday trading to $5.69 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.61%, and it has moved by -16.45% in 30 days. The short interest in Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) is 0.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.46, which implies an increase of 70.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.58 and $20.35 respectively. As a result, SEV is trading at a discount of -257.64% off the target high and -226.54% off the low.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $110k by the end of Dec 2021.

SEV Dividends

Sono Group N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV)’s Major holders

Sono Group N.V. insiders own 66.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.09%, with the float percentage being 3.28%.