A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN), As It Continued To Fall -18.88% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE:MTN)’s traded shares were 0.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $266.00, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.11% or -$0.29. The 52-week high for the MTN share is $376.24, that puts it down -41.44 from that peak though still a striking 1.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $263.23. The company’s market capitalization is $11.04B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 393.46K shares over the past three months.

Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. MTN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $5.83.

Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE:MTN) trade information

Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) registered a -0.11% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.11% in intraday trading to $266.00 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.16%, and it has moved by -6.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.62%. The short interest in Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE:MTN) is 0.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $342.36, which implies an increase of 22.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $302.00 and $398.00 respectively. As a result, MTN is trading at a discount of -49.62% off the target high and -13.53% off the low.

Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vail Resorts Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) shares have gone down -7.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 147.92% against 31.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 61.00% this quarter and then jump 23.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $975.78 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.12 billion by the end of Apr 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.80%. While earnings are projected to return 29.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 69.16% per annum.

MTN Dividends

Vail Resorts Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Vail Resorts Inc. is 3.52, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.32 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE:MTN)’s Major holders

Vail Resorts Inc. insiders own 1.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.40%, with the float percentage being 98.63%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 674 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.82 million shares (or 11.92% of all shares), a total value of $1.61 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.41 million shares, is of BAMCO Inc.’s that is approximately 10.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.47 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Baron Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 2.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $698.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.0 million, or about 4.94% of the stock, which is worth about $668.1 million.