A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD), As It Continued To Fall -21.02% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)’s traded shares were 0.44 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.70% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the RVMD share is $50.88, that puts it down -155.94 from that peak though still a striking 5.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.75. The company’s market capitalization is $1.44B, and the average trade volume was 484.62K shares over the past three months.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. RVMD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.64.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) trade information

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) registered a -0.70% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.70% in intraday trading to $19.88 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.41%, and it has moved by -14.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.23%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.00, which implies an increase of 44.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31.00 and $38.00 respectively. As a result, RVMD is trading at a discount of -91.15% off the target high and -55.94% off the low.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Revolution Medicines Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) shares have gone down -21.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -25.37% against 16.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -23.10% this quarter and then drop -17.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -32.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.92 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.36 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.75 million and $10.13 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.90% and then jump by 12.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -91.70% in 2022.

RVMD Dividends

Revolution Medicines Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)’s Major holders

Revolution Medicines Inc. insiders own 1.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.33%, with the float percentage being 100.58%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 190 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.8 million shares (or 10.58% of all shares), a total value of $214.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.24 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $171.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $54.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.75 million, or about 2.37% of the stock, which is worth about $48.05 million.